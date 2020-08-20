Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,810. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $173.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.50. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.