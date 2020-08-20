Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 152.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total transaction of $811,585.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.75.

TDY stock opened at $320.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

