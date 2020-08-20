Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 54,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $311,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $112.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,204 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $463,827.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,745,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.