Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 101.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 267,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock worth $16,471,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $137.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

