Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 18,831 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URBN stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.