Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $411.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.63. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,849,135. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

