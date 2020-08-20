Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 4,427 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Coherent worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Coherent by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Coherent by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of COHR opened at $119.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average is $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

