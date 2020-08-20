GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.56, 81,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 41,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.