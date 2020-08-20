Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,759,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 302,612 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,261,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,998,000 after acquiring an additional 530,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

