Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,270,972.60 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,270,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,397,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,470 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $1,311,304.50.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 20,397 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $2,033,988.84.

On Thursday, June 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 63,654 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $4,252,087.20.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 37,785 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $2,302,240.05.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 281.24 and a beta of 0.95. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.1495 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

