Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 13,470 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $1,311,304.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,456,137.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,049 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,270,972.60.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 20,397 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $2,033,988.84.

On Thursday, June 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 63,654 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $4,252,087.20.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 37,785 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $2,302,240.05.

Shares of GSHD opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 281.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.1495 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $3,233,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $340,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

