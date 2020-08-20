Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $1,947,800.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $1,947,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 567,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,222,467.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

