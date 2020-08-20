German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,775,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,216,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,400,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 68,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 682,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,732,000 after buying an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.