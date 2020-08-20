GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GenMark Diagnostics in a report released on Monday, August 17th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of GNMK opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $80,967.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,915.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $35,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,044 shares of company stock worth $2,211,203. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

