Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.