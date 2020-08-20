FY2020 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Raised by Analyst

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.95. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after buying an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,785,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,640,000 after buying an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,520,000 after buying an additional 594,665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,842 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

