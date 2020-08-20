FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBRA. Berenberg Bank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 242.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 176,931 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.2% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 173,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 174.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 69,719 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 748.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

