FY2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Lifted by Analyst

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.55.

NOG stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 453,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.