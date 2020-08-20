FY2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Raised by Analyst

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Norbord in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSB. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

TSE:OSB opened at C$47.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.02. Norbord has a 1-year low of C$13.01 and a 1-year high of C$47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.84.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

