FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY) Shares Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $31.98, 5,837 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.60.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.