Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Trading Up 0.5%

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.47, approximately 1,875 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF accounts for 2.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 54.41% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

