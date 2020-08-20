FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Trading Down 0.3%

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.48 and last traded at $53.65, approximately 5,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 40,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GQRE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $228,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $263,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $161,000.

