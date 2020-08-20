Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) rose 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, approximately 826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

