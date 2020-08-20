First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FMK) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FMK) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.11, approximately 532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

