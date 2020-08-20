First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Trading Up 1.5%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.71, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

