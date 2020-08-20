Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $80.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FN. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.
NYSE:FN opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,959,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
