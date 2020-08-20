Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $80.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FN. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

NYSE:FN opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,959,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

