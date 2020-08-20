Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.
NYSE FN opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
