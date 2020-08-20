Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

NYSE FN opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

