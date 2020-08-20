Fabrinet Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
FN stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 720,417 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,126,000 after purchasing an additional 458,448 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $21,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 82.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 180,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $10,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
