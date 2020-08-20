Fabrinet Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FN. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

FN stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 720,417 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,126,000 after purchasing an additional 458,448 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $21,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 82.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 180,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $10,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

