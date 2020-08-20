Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) Trading Down 3.7%

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84, 6,130,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 13,605,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.38 million.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

