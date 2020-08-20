Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.75, 11,433 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 5,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Experian to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

