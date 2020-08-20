ETRACS CMCI Silver Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:USV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ETRACS CMCI Silver Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:USV) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.61, approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS CMCI Silver Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS CMCI Silver Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.