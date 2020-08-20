ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.36, approximately 25,364 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 100,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000.

