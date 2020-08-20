Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34), RTT News reports. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.80-0.85 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $213.29 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

