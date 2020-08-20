Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.
Estee Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by 42.7% over the last three years.
Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $213.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.80.
In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.40.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
