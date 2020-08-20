Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Estee Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by 42.7% over the last three years.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $213.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.40.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.