Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

WATT stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $164.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.84. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Energous news, Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $25,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $46,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 286,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,873 shares of company stock valued at $202,999 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energous by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energous by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energous by 42.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Energous by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 45,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Energous by 171.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

