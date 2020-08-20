Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DUE. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.46 ($32.30).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €27.62 ($32.49) on Wednesday. Duerr has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12 month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 32.00.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

