Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.16 and last traded at $53.12, 659 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF by 36,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.