Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.95, approximately 326,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 195,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.