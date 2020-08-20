Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) Shares Up 2.8%

Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.59 and last traded at $42.56, 5,281 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 14,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. XR Securities LLC owned 16.60% of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.