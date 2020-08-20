Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Shares Down 3.8%

Dios Exploration Inc (CVE:DOS)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 85,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 284,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00.

About Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Dios Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dios Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.