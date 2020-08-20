Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deutz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.95 ($7.00).

ETR:DEZ opened at €4.78 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.20 million and a P/E ratio of -12.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.04. Deutz has a fifty-two week low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of €6.19 ($7.28).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

