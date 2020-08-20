Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DTE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.34 ($21.57).

DTE opened at €15.17 ($17.85) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.94 and its 200-day moving average is €14.10.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

