Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €15.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche EuroShop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.49 ($22.93).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €11.77 ($13.85) on Wednesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.47 ($11.14) and a 1 year high of €27.54 ($32.40). The company has a market cap of $727.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.10.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.