Deutsche Bank Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $450.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $405.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $499.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after acquiring an additional 743,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

