Daniel D. Burton Sells 61,190 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 61,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,921,977.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,681.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

