CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 1,581 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,992,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.0% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,492.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,286,000 after acquiring an additional 430,160 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $25,324,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 377,663 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

