CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $289,000 Stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $101.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

In related news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Insiders have sold a total of 23,972 shares of company stock worth $2,289,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.