CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $283,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 226.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

FL opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

