CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $282,000 Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1,217.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNKN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

