Craig Hallum Upgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to “Buy”

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $480.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $335.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.87.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $490.43 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $499.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.99 and a 200 day moving average of $325.58. The company has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

